Gertrude Elizabeth Hesselgrave January 5, 1920—February 4, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Gertrude Edith Elizabeth Hesselgrave announces her passing on Monday, February 4, 2019, at the age of 99. Though we grieve her death, we find comfort and rejoice in the fact that she passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord.
Gertrude was born in Rockford, IL on January 5, 1920 to Gustav and Vendla Swanson. She grew up on a farm in nearby Stillman Valley and graduated from Kishwaukee High School in 1936. While a student at the Free Church Bible Institute in Chicago, she met her future husband David. They were married on September 16, 1944.
Together, David and Gertrude served in two Evangelical Free Churches, one in Radisson, WI and the other in St. Paul, MN. It was during these years that their sons, David Dennis and Ronald Paul, were born. Beginning in June of 1950, they served as missionaries in Japan. Their daughter, Sheryl Ann, was born in 1952.
Following their return from Japan in 1963, Gertrude continued to serve God and others in a variety of ways. While her husband, David, taught at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School (Deerfield, IL), she served in various local church ministries. Her heart for hospitality was evident, both in regularly hosting students and faculty in the home and in making it possible for foreign students to live at the house for extended periods of time.
In the midst of all of these church and school-related activities, Gertrude kept her family as a high priority. Her nurturing and constant presence in the lives of her children and grandchildren and devotion to her husband were treasured beyond words, as is evidenced by the deep love and admiration that the entire family had for her.
Gertrude's talents and interests included traveling, reading, journaling, and singing. She enjoyed sewing and needlework. But what has been mentioned time and time again by family and friends were her hospitality and her exceptional cooking skills! She will always be remembered for her gentle, kind, and unassuming spirit. Above all, she had a deep and abiding faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Gertrude is preceded in death by David, her husband of 73 years, her parents Gustav and Vendla (Swanson), infant sister, brother Richard, sister Arlene, and great granddaughter Noelle (Davis).
She is survived by her children Dennis (Carolyn), Ron (Kathi), Sheryl (Martin) Kroeker; 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; her brothers Melvin and Roger (Nancy), and sisters Katherine and Marilyn (Griffin); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to: Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center at 3470 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford, IL 61114
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019