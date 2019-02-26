|
|
Giordano Benvenuto Baggio 1932—2019
Giordano B. "Gordie" Baggio of Cherry Valley died peacefully of natural causes at his home on February 20, 2019 in Cherry Valley, Illinois at the age of 86.
Gordie is survived by his sons, Daniel (Jina) Baggio – Huntley and Steven (Jody) Kempin - Rockford; Sister, Norma (Tom) Cancelose - Rockford; eight Grandchildren; five Great-Grandchildren; and numerous Nieces and Nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Beverly (née Kemper), his brother Robert Armando Maculan - Rockford and his parents Benvenuto "Benny" Baggio and Cecilia (née Costa) Baggio of Rockford, Illinois.
Gordie was born on August 19, 1932 in Rockford, Illinois to Benny and Cecila (née Costa) Baggio. He was raised in Rockford and graduated from Rockford West High School in 1951. After high school he was employed as a sheet metal worker for Atwood Vacuum Machine Company. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952 during the Korean War, including a year overseas deployment to Sidi Slimane Air Base (Strategic Air Command base) in French Morocco; he received an honorable discharge in 1956. Shortly after leaving the Air Force he was employed in 1956 as an assistant manager and later branch manager of Seaboard Finance Company until the 1969 merger with AVCO Financial Services and remained with AVCO until 1972. It was at Seaboard where he met and later married the love of his life, Beverly, who remained by his side until her death in 2015. The family moved from Rockford to Cherry Valley in 1964. Gordie became a realtor in 1972 and later a real estate broker and branch manager for Whitehead Realtors, Inc. until his retirement in 1996.
Gordie was always civic minded. He served in Cherry Valley Township Government, first as an auditor from June 1967 to June 1975 and later as the Township Supervisor from June 1975 to May 2005. Gordie was a big supporter of Cherry Valley Scouting from 1965 through the mid 1980's; involved with camping, a merit badge counselor, and was the Scout Master for Explorer Post 633 from 1975-1977. He volunteered and proudly served as a Special Deputy for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department from 1976-1993. Gordie was also a very active member of Zion Lutheran Church and served as Church Council Treasurer in the 1960's, was an usher, and served as a Sunday School Teacher in the 1970's. He was a loving husband, son, father, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and a good friend to many.
A Funeral Service is scheduled at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd, Rockford, Illinois. Burial will be in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, 6202 Charles St., Rockford, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow at 5308 Dallas Court, Rockford, Illinois. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Giordano's life. Express online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019