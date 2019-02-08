Home

Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church NW
4881 Kilburn Ave
Rockford, IL
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church NW
4881 Kilburn Ave
Rockford, IL
Henriette Marie (Hank) Whale


Henriette (Hank) Marie Whale 1923—2019
Henriette (Hank) Marie Whale, 95, of Rockford passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019. She was born June 10, 1923 in Mt. Olive, IL, the daughter of Selmar and Adele (Schroeder) Voigt. Henriette married Robert Whale on June 27, 1948; he predeceased her on October 5, 1976. Henriette received her B.S. in Education from Illinois State, Normal; and taught for 30 years with Rockford School District 205. She and Robert were charter members of both St. Paul Lutheran Church Northwest (formerly St. Matthew) and Rockford Lutheran High School Assoc. She was also a member of the Altar Guild, YMCA Senior Women's Club (Past President), and Winnebago Co. Retired Teachers Assoc. Henriette loved children, teaching, traveling, gardening, birding and will be remembered for her love of life, people and her continual and endearing laugh. Survivors include son, James (Linda) Whale and daughter, Ellen (Diane) Whale; grandchildren, Laura (Steve Reed) Whale and Lindsay (Rudy) Arellano; great-grandchildren, Silver, Joaquin, Lindsay Rain and Adrian. Predeceased by husband and sisters, Marjorie Girten, Eileen Margherio and brother Alfred Voigt. A special thank you to St. Anne's Center Staff and Heartland Hospice for their loving care.
Services will be held at 11:00 am, on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church NW, 4881 Kilburn Ave., Rockford, IL 61101, with Pastor Frank Ciprys officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 am to 10:45 am at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Rockford Lutheran High School Assoc. Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd. To share a memory or send an online condolence visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
