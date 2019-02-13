|
Henry A. James 1923—2019
Henry A. James-95-Rockford, IL., died at 11:50 A.M. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at St. Anne Center. Born March 10, 1923, in Chicago, the son of Norman J. and Lucille A. Smith James. Married to Janet Marie Kline in Rockford, on June 24, 1950. He was an electrical engineer from the University of Illinois , Champaign and mechanical engineer from the the Illinois Institute of Technology. He was general manager with Bulova Turtle Mountain Jewel bearing in Rolla, ND. in 1977 after starting his career with Sciaky Brothers in Chicago for 25 years. He retired in 1993. Army Air Corps veteran of WWII, he received the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Asiatic-Pacific Theater with three bronze stars, the good conduct medal, the purple heart and the air medal with one leaf cluster and as a Staff Sargent, completed his service on October 26, 1945. Survivors include his wife, Janet, his children, Christina Ann (Michael) Mitsch of Chicago, Dwight Dennis (Sheila) James of Milton, DE., Michael Charles (Lisa Kay) James of Mankato, MN. and Thomas Henry James of Forreston, IL. 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, February 16, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rockford. Rev. Fr. William Nesbit will officiate. Visitation from 10:00 A.M. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in care of the family. For online register, visit weltefuneral.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019