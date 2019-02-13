Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
767 N Blackhawk Blvd
Rockton, IL 61072
(815) 624-1155
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
767 N Blackhawk Blvd
Rockton, IL 61072
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Rimstidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Thomas Rimstidt


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Herbert Thomas Rimstidt Obituary
Herbert Thomas Rimstidt 1935—2019
Herbert Thomas Rimstidt, 83, of Rockford, IL, died Monday, February 11, 2019 in South Beloit, IL from natural causes after a long illness.
A visitation will be held between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at McCorkle Funeral Home – Rockton Chapel 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd. Rockton, IL. Burial will be in Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit, WI.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to Paws Humane Society, PO Box 7722, Rockford, IL 61126.
To read the full obituary or send an online condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.