Herbert Thomas Rimstidt 1935—2019
Herbert Thomas Rimstidt, 83, of Rockford, IL, died Monday, February 11, 2019 in South Beloit, IL from natural causes after a long illness.
A visitation will be held between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at McCorkle Funeral Home – Rockton Chapel 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd. Rockton, IL. Burial will be in Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit, WI.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to Paws Humane Society, PO Box 7722, Rockford, IL 61126.
To read the full obituary or send an online condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019