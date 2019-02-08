|
Howard Stanley Weyburg 1933—2019
Howard Stanley Weyburg, 85, of Rockford, passed away January 14, 2019, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. Born September 8, 1933, in Rockford; the son of C. Stanley and Dorothy Weyburg. He was a graduate of East High class of '51 and Northwestern University '55 where he met Carolyn, his wife of 59 years. He later received an MBA from the Northwestern School of Business.
Known for his smooth hook shot, Howard was named an All-State basketball player for East High in 1951. He went on to play basketball and golf at Northwestern and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.
After graduating from Northwestern, he served as an officer in the Navy. He married Carolyn in 1956 and soon began his lifelong career in the insurance business. He continued to be a Wildcat supporter and was co-president of the local NU Alumni club along with Carolyn. One of their fondest memories was cheering on the Wildcats in Pasadena at the 1996 Rose Bowl.
His passion for golf was interwoven through his entire life. He loved every aspect of the game and was a longtime member of F.H.C.C. where he won several club championships. He was a devoted husband, father and proud grandfather. Howie was a kind man with a clever mind and quick wit.
He was preceded in death by Carolyn and his parents. Survivors include his children; Lynne Weaver, Doug (Karen) Weyburg and Kay (Peter) Krhin; grandchildren, Grace Weaver, Matthew, Kristin and Jack Weyburg, Ben and Vivian Krhin; sister, Janet (Jim) Mattern; special niece, Ann Elizabeth Carlson; along with several nieces; nephews and dear friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Woods, Rockford and OSF St. Anthony Medical Center for the loving care they provided.
A celebration of life will be held February 16, 2019, at 11:30 am with visitation at 10:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 N 1st St, Rockford. A private family burial was held in Scandinavian Cemetery. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019