Ila Price 1920—2019
Ila Price, 98, of Stevens Point, WI formally of Rockford, IL passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. Born July 20, 1920 in Rockford, IL. Daughter of Harry and Dora (Brinkman) Johnson. United in marriage to Robert Price on May 23, 1941 in her parent's home on the family farm. Robert predeceased her on November 16, 2011. Together with Robert they farmed on Guilford Road and Rockton Road in Boone County for many years. They also traveled to Europe, Africa, Australia, South America and all across the United States. They also enjoyed the winter months spent in Florida. Former member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Faith Lutheran Church until relocating to Stevens Point where she still attended Lutheran Services at Brookdale Senior Living. Member of the Guilford Gleaners. Ila found enjoyment in gardening vegetables and flowers, cooking and anytime spent with family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a great love of all animals having had many pets throughout the years. Survivors include her daughter, Judy (Jeffrey) Moffat; grandchildren, Pam Schmidtbauer, Daniel (Jamie) Hoff, Kathie (Joel) Beesley, Matt (Harmonie) Price, Andy (Kari) Hoff; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Wilma Miller. Predeceased by her parents; spouse, Robert; son, Dennis Price; siblings, Donald, Harry Jr, Beulah, Ruth, Bernard. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 15 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Ila's name to either Humane Society of Portage County, WI | 3200 Iber Lane, Plover, WI 54467 or the Guilford Gleaners. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2019