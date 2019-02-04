|
|
Jack Spate 1938—2019
Jack William Spate, 81, of Belvidere, IL passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at his home. The son of the late John and Mary (Simpson) Spate, he was born on Tuesday, January 18, 1938 in Belvidere, IL. Jack proudly served his country in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Kristine Goranson on Saturday, October 27, 1962 in Belvidere, IL. He worked for many years for Barber Coleman and District 100. Jack is loved and will be missed by his beloved wife, Kristine; daughters, Cathy (Scott) Martin, Karin (Glenn) Herrmann; grandchildren, Nathan Ball, Matthew Herrmann, Joshua Herrmann; great grandchild, Greyson Ball; brother, Richard (Evelyn) Spate. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gordon Spate. There will be a visitation on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belvidere, IL. A Masonic service will start at 6:00 P.M. Interment will be private. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.belviderefh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2019