Home

POWERED BY

Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 968-5313
For more information about
James Gridley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gridley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Cooper Gridley


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Cooper Gridley Obituary
James Cooper Gridley 1942—2019
James Cooper Gridley, 1942 - 2019. Son of James and Phyllis (Dickmann) Gridley, he graduated from West High in 1960, followed by a career in construction and real estate.
He is survived by children Carrie (John) Jurgensmeier and Ted Gridley Ekman; grandchildren Clover, Moss and Chili; father James Gridley, siblings Jennifer Johnson (Stan) and Bill Gridley (Viki); nephew Stuart (Beth) Johnson, nieces Elizabeth and Catherine Johnson; Great niece and nephew Annabelle and Zachary Johnson and extended family.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Gridley.
Arrangements are pending with Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services. A celebration of life will be held later this year. For details, contact [email protected]
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.