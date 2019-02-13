|
James Cooper Gridley 1942—2019
James Cooper Gridley, 1942 - 2019. Son of James and Phyllis (Dickmann) Gridley, he graduated from West High in 1960, followed by a career in construction and real estate.
He is survived by children Carrie (John) Jurgensmeier and Ted Gridley Ekman; grandchildren Clover, Moss and Chili; father James Gridley, siblings Jennifer Johnson (Stan) and Bill Gridley (Viki); nephew Stuart (Beth) Johnson, nieces Elizabeth and Catherine Johnson; Great niece and nephew Annabelle and Zachary Johnson and extended family.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Gridley.
Arrangements are pending with Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services. A celebration of life will be held later this year. For details, contact [email protected]
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019