Jeffrey Lindvall 1966—2019
Jeffrey P. Lindvall, Westminster, CO, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019, in his home after a short illness. He was born in Rockford, IL, on April 26, 1966, the son of Roger and Cheryl Lindvall. Jeff graduated from Boylan Catholic High School and was a member of AYSO soccer league. Jeff enjoyed skiing, camping, and music. Jeff left many good memories with lots of friends throughout his short life and will be greatly missed. Survived by his two daughters, Leah and Alexis Lindvall (Cumming, GA); mother, Cheryl Lindvall (Waukesha, WI); sister, Dana Lindvall (Waukesha, WI); two nieces, Kasey and Courtney Gresbach, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Predeceased by his father, Roger Lindvall in 2014. A private burial will take place in the near future.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2019