|
|
Jerome Dahlhauser 1942—2019
Jerry Dahlhauser, 76, of Rockford, IL., passed away January 30,2019. He was born May 25,1942 in Elgin, IL. the son of Edmund and Arlene Dahlhauser.
He graduated from Huntley High School. He had his own asphalt paving company. He loved walking his dog in the woods by the creek, feeding the birds,squirrels and homeless cats. His heart was big and helped anyone who need it. He also loved his garden and plants.
He was survived by his wife, Barbara. Four sons, Jay, Lee, Jeremy and Travis(Claire). Four grandchildren- Shane(Ami), Corrie, Aubrie and Cordelia. Three great grandchildren- Taylor, Evan, Owen. His dog- Rusty James. Three siblings, Jean(Joe)Castoro, Joel(Melanie)Dahlhauser, Joann(Russ)Newman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Arlene(Banwart),a brother, Jim and a sister, Judy.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 7,2019 at 11:00 am at River Community Church, 5439 E. State St., Rockford, IL. 61108. Followed by a luncheon.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2019