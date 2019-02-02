|
|
Jim Larson 1932—2019
Jim Larson, 86, of Rockford, passed away on January 31, 2019. He was born on December 3, 1932. He married Paulinne M. Paulick. James worked at Amerock Corp. for 39 years. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Survived by his wife, Paulinne; daughters, Leslie (Kevin) Pearson, and Rebecca (Brett) Armbruster; grandchildren, Alyssa, Aaron, Amanda (Chance), Ian, Jeremiah; Brittany (Ben) and Ben (Laurie); and sisters, Joanne Bruch and Jeanne Patrick.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Zion Lutheran Church, 925 5th Ave., Rockford. Visitation and refreshments will be from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. To share a memory, send an online condolence or view full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2019