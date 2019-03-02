|
|
John H. Bredenkamp, Jr. 1940—2019
John H. Bredenkamp Jr., 79, of Huntley, IL, passed away on February 27, 2019. He was born on January 10, 1940 in Evansville, IN, the son of John H. and Florence (Low) Bredenkamp. He married Delilah Kay Childers on February 28, 1970. After serving in the United States Army, John began his professional life at the Evansville Yacht Club and Riverside Boat & Motor on the Ohio River in Evansville, IN. He then went to work for the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, eventually opening multiple Goodyear Tire & Auto stores. This led to owning and operating Wabash Independent Oil Company in Effingham, IL for nearly 40 years. John and his family settled in Effingham, IL in 1972 and lived there until 2017. During that time, he established countless friendships with people of all ages. He was a longtime member of Effingham Country Club. His favorite hole was, of course, the 19th hole, where he could be spotted enjoying a glass of scotch and chewing on a cigar. He cherished spending time with family and friends, especially when he had a chance to use his grill and smoker, with a bottle of Tabasco always close by. John was an avid hunter all of his life. He enjoyed the quality time it afforded him with his son Jason, friends, and especially his beloved dog Ringo, and the excuse to wear camouflage. Whenever a gadget was needed, John was sure to have it in his trusty Suburban. Retirement allowed John to travel the world, including trips to Europe, Australia to visit his son John, a lifelong Navy man, and safari in Africa and wine tasting in Argentina with his daughter Lisa. In his later years, as he began to slow, he enjoyed playing solitaire and watching "In The Heat of the Night", and he was always up for a game of gin. John was quick to volunteer his time. As a youth, he was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout at age 14. He continued volunteering in Scouting through various executive positions well into his later years, eventually earning the Silver Beaver Award, which recognizes registered Scouters of exceptional character who have provided distinguished service within a council. He was a longtime member of Shriners International, serving with the Hadi Shriners of Evansville and the Heart Shrine Club of Effingham, where he was a member of the Original Fire Patrol driving miniature fire trucks in parades throughout Illinois. He served on numerous volunteer boards and committees until his final days. Survived by his wife, Delilah Kay; children, Jason (Kristin) Bredenkamp of Beloit, WI, Lisa Bredenkamp of Chicago, IL, Virginia (Tim) Stauffer of Indianapolis, IN, and John H. (Traci) Bredenkamp, III of O'Fallon, MO; grandchildren, John Bredenkamp, Delilah Font, Bryn and Collin Leeder, Rebecca and Jacob Stauffer, and Andrew, Ayden, Amanda, and Alivia Bredenkamp. Predeceased by parents; brother, Alan; and sister, Virginia.
A celebration to honor the life of John H. Bredenkamp, Jr. will be held at the Effingham Country Club in Effingham, IL on March 16 at 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or online at donate.lovetotherescue.org. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019