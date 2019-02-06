|
|
Josephine Coser 1920—2019
Josephine L. Coser, age 99 of Arlington Heights, formerly of Rockford passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019. Funeral mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in St. Anthony Church with Franciscan Friars officiating. Entombment in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum immediately following. Visitation will be Saturday morning in the church from 9:00 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. For full obituary, please visit www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019