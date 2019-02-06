Home

Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 964-6332
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Entombment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum
More Obituaries for Josephine Coser
Josephine Coser


Josephine Coser
1920 - 2019
Josephine Coser Obituary
Josephine Coser 1920—2019
Josephine L. Coser, age 99 of Arlington Heights, formerly of Rockford passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019. Funeral mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in St. Anthony Church with Franciscan Friars officiating. Entombment in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum immediately following. Visitation will be Saturday morning in the church from 9:00 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. For full obituary, please visit www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019
