Judith Ann Logan 1947—2019
Judith Ann Logan, 71, of Rockford, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. Born August 21, 1947 in Rockford, the daughter of Henry and Janet (Crangle) Wirry. She married James Logan on September 9, 1967 in Rockford. Judith retired from Estwing Manufacturing after 25 years. She enjoyed fishing and camping every weekend at Lake Wisconsin. Judith was an avid horse racing fan and went to the Kentucky Derby for 23 years. She loved her dogs and all animals. Survived by her husband, Jim; children, Timothy (Erin) Logan and Thomas (Cheryl) Logan; grandchildren, Jacqueline (Andrew), Garrett, Cameron and Payton; siblings, Jane Witt, Albert (Colleen) Wirry, Chuck (Kathy) Wirry and Kate Herron. Predeceased by her parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Fred C. Olson North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:45 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations made to SMSF Club, 1010 Sandy Hallow Rd., Rockford, IL 61109. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2019