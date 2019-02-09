|
Kathryn O. Bandy 1932—2019
Kathryn O. Bandy, 86, of Machesney Park was called home Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born June 23, 1932, in Blytheville, Ark., the daughter of John H. and Ruth L. (DeVore) Brown. Married Charles J. Bandy, Sr., on October 12, 1946, in Sedwich, Ark. Member of Free Will Baptist Church. Kathryn loved traveling and wintering in Alabama. Survivors include her daughters, Karan Cattage and Peggy Lingel; grandchildren, Penney (Lynn) Leslie, Jacqueline Twitty, Ronny Cattage, Candi Cattage, Dewana Mangruem, Corey Mangruem, Angela (Mark) Cowling, James (Tina) Johnsen and Charles (Natalya) Bandy III; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and sister, Peggy Cronk. Predeceased by her husband; son, Charles J. Bandy II; daughter, Diane Mangruem; grandsons, Teddy Cattage and Eric Johnsen; great-great-grandson, Corey Cattage; brother, Robert Brown; and sister, Dorothy Price.
Service at noon Tuesday, February 12, in Firstborn Ministries, 8213 N. Alpine Road, Machesney Park, with visitation from 11 a.m. to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019