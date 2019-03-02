Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
In the Chapel at Highland Garden of Memories
Resources
More Obituaries for Lana Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lana Carlson


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lana Carlson Obituary
Lana Carlson 1941—2019
Lana J. Carlson, 77, passed away peacefully at her home on February 28, 2019 in Belvidere, Illinois. Born on March 25, 1941 to Chester and Marjorie (Clark) Carlson in Belvidere, IL. She graduated Belvidere High School with the class of 1959 and went on to work at Cassens Transport, where she later retired. Lana had a passion for watching bull riding and HGTV. She also enjoyed listening to old time country music, traveling to Colorado and Arizona, being an aunt/great-aunt, and going on family trips to Disney. She was a strong supporter of Deer Acres Demo and was a member of GRAMS (Greater Rockford Area Miniature) Club.
Lana is loved and will be deeply missed by her mother, Marjorie; sister, Jeannine Wensky; foster sisters, Sue Couch and Pat Kenyon; Nieces and nephews, Denise (Robert) Hauser, David (Kelli) Wensky, Michelle (Mike) Dixon; and 15 great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Chester; sister, Vicki Carlson; brother, Ross Carlson; brother-in-law, Robert Wensky; and nephew, Michael Wensky.
A graveside service will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel at Highland Garden of Memories with a burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Lana's name, may be made out to Boone County Animal Services, 4546 Squaw Prairie Road, Belvidere, IL 61008. To light a candle or share a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
Download Now