Lana Carlson 1941—2019

Lana J. Carlson, 77, passed away peacefully at her home on February 28, 2019 in Belvidere, Illinois. Born on March 25, 1941 to Chester and Marjorie (Clark) Carlson in Belvidere, IL. She graduated Belvidere High School with the class of 1959 and went on to work at Cassens Transport, where she later retired. Lana had a passion for watching bull riding and HGTV. She also enjoyed listening to old time country music, traveling to Colorado and Arizona, being an aunt/great-aunt, and going on family trips to Disney. She was a strong supporter of Deer Acres Demo and was a member of GRAMS (Greater Rockford Area Miniature) Club.

Lana is loved and will be deeply missed by her mother, Marjorie; sister, Jeannine Wensky; foster sisters, Sue Couch and Pat Kenyon; Nieces and nephews, Denise (Robert) Hauser, David (Kelli) Wensky, Michelle (Mike) Dixon; and 15 great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Chester; sister, Vicki Carlson; brother, Ross Carlson; brother-in-law, Robert Wensky; and nephew, Michael Wensky.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel at Highland Garden of Memories with a burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Lana's name, may be made out to Boone County Animal Services, 4546 Squaw Prairie Road, Belvidere, IL 61008.