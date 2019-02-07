|
|
Laura Jannisch 1922—2019
Laura passed away peacefully on January 29, 2019 at Heritage Woods in Belvidere,IL
She was born to Herbert and Irma Walter in Mauston, WI.
on February 17, 1922. She was the only daughter but had 11 brothers. 10 of whom have proceeded her. She married John Jannisch on February 17, 1945 and they had 3 children. Norman (Cathy),
Arlene (Mickey) Shaw, Ed (Debi). They had 8 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.
She loved her family and spent as much time as she could with them. Laura worked 28 years at Arnold Engineering in Marengo,IL. Memorial service will be held on February 10, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 1405 Belvidere Rd., in Belvidere,IL. Visitation will be from 1-2 with service and light luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Laura's name to OSF Hospice. Special thank you to OSF Hospice and Heritage Woods for their support and great care.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019