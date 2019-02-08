|
|
Leon "Lee" C. Raiford, Jr. 1940—2019
Leon "Lee" C. Raiford, Jr., 78, of Rockford passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. Born July 14, 1940 in Albany, NY to Leon C. and Jeanette (Bunker) Raiford, Sr. Served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Married Teresa Ewen on March 8, 1980 in Rockford. Owner and operator of Photo Emporium. Lee enjoyed Harley's, camping, bluegrass festivals and other rock music. He also enjoyed going to the casinos and building computers. Lee was known for being intelligent, adventurous, curious, innovative and a handyman supreme.
Survivors include wife, Terry Raiford; children, Jeff (Da) Raiford, Karen Mueller, Michka (Janna) Bailey; grandchildren, Christopher, Alex, Katie; siblings, Steve, Eric, Kris; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents. A special thank you to Mercyhealth at Home, especially Stephanie and the Mercy Cancer Center.
Per Lee's wishes no services are to be held at this time. A celebration of life is to be held at a later date. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019