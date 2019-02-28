|
Linda Kay Castor 1955—2019
Linda Kay Castor, 63, of Machesney Park passed away Monday, February 25, 2019.
Memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe with a visitation from 3:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019