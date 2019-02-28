Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe Chapel
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe Chapel
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL
Linda Kay Castor


Linda Kay Castor Obituary
Linda Kay Castor 1955—2019
Linda Kay Castor, 63, of Machesney Park passed away Monday, February 25, 2019.
Memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe with a visitation from 3:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019
