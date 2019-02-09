|
|
Logan Bryce Bilek 1999—2019
Logan Bryce Bilek, 19, of Rockton, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Logan was born in Grand Rapids, MI on June 19, 1999, son of Marc and Lindsay (Anguilm) Bilek. He graduated Hononegah Community High School; Class of 2018. Logan will be remembered most for his big heart, sweet smile and his contagious laugh. He loved music, singing, photography, taking nature walks, and being with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed.
Logan is survived by his loving parents, Marc and Lindsay Bilek, Adam and Darcie Braun; 5 siblings, Kolton, Briyonna and Harper Bilek, Makenzie and Gregory Braun; many aunts, uncles and cousins; maternal grandparents, Wayne and Melody Anguilm. He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Ronald and Margeret Bilek.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61108, followed by a memorial service beginning at 3:00 p.m. We welcome everyone to join us afterwards to celebrate Logan's life at the Roscoe VFW. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family of Logan Bilek for a memorial to be established.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019