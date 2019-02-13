|
|
Lorna (Premo) L Wakefield 1925—2018
Lorna L. Wakefield died on Sunday December 16, 2018 at Swedish American Hospital. Lorna
was born November 12, 1925 in Baraboo, WI, the daughter of Stanley H. and Reba Sturdevant
Premo. She graduated from Baraboo High School, and married Lawrence E. (Larry) Wakefield
at Chanute Field Air Base in Rantoul, Illinois on February 18, 1945; they lived most of their
married life in Rockford and Loves Park. He preceded her in death in August 2014.
Lorna retired after 30 years from Court Street United Methodist Church, where she had
especially enjoyed serving as music secretary and financial secretary. As one of the founders of
Contact Ministries, she was a line-worker, board member and trainer from 1971 until it closed in
2007. She devoted much of her retirement to volunteer activities including participating in the
Women's Health Initiative to help improve health outcomes for women in the future, serving as a
Reading Buddy at Summerdale and Haskell Schools, donating blood (8 gallons), and serving as a
volunteer patient visitor and as an office assistant as well as participating in the Eleventh Hour
Team for Northern Illinois Hospice Association. The impact of her volunteer services was
recognized in awards from Lifescape Community Services Super Senior (2004) and Volunteer of
the Month (2007), Northern Illinois Hospice (Volunteer of the Year and 2006 Ida Brechtel
Award for Patient and Family Care), Crusader Clinic Spirit of Caring Nominee (2006), United
Way Community Volunteer Award (2013)
Another highlight of her retirement was the ability to travel, and she and Larry visited the British
Isles, Switzerland, Australia, Greece and the Norwegian Coast, and took her father, Stan, on trips
to Alaska and Kenya.
She was a member of Court Street UMC, and lived out her faith over the years as a Sunday
School teacher, choir mother, member of committees, United Methodist Women, secretary of the
administrative board, plant waterer, and volunteer for JFON (Justice for our Neighbors).
Survivors include her son, David (Patti) Wakefield of Loves Park, and a daughter Becky (Rick)
McGinnis of Jacksonville. There are seven grandchildren: Tahd (Heidi) McGinnis, Elisabeth
McGinnis, Ben (Piper) Wakefield, Tyler (Colleen) Wakefield, Tammy Singletary, Robin (Brian)
Nelsen and Ali (Jordan) Eddy, and several great-grandchildren. Other surviving family include
siblings Agnes Premo of Kentucky, Stanley D. (Dee) Premo of Rockford, Pete (Deb Bauer) of
Baraboo, and Sue Premo (Phil Etter) of Vermont, sister-in-law Rosemary Premo, and an
abundance of nieces and nephews. The family extends great appreciation to Jen Havens for the
assistance and love she gave Lorna during the last year of her life.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and the family invites friends to a Celebration of Lorna's
Life on February 16, 2019, at Court Street United Methodist Church. The family will meet with
friends at 10:30, and the celebration will begin at 11:00. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be
sent to Court Street United Methodist Church, 215 N. Court St., 61101 or Northern Illinois
Hospice at 4215 Newburg Road 61108.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019