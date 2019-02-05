Home

Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Lorne "Gene" E. Hoover, II 1975—2019
Lorne "Gene" E. Hoover, II, 43, of Machesney Park passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Born April 30, 1975, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Lorne E. and Suzanne J. (Golden) Hoover, Sr. Veteran of the U.S. Marines. Married Tara M. Nighswonger. Gene loved spending time with his family, hunting, metal working and playing with his pets. Survivors include his wife, Tara; children, Tristan (Samantha) Albright, Lorelai and Cordelia Hoover; his parents; grandchildren, Madelynn, Alesea and Eleanor; sister, Chelle (David) Ploshanski; brother, James Hoover; mother-in-law, Marie Nighswonger; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his uncle, Richard "Bud" Hoover.
Service at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 7, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from noon to service time. Burial in Eastlawn Cemetery, Beloit, Wis. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019
