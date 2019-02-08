|
Lucille Canode 1924—2019
Mrs. Lucille (Swenson) Canode of Woodland, CA, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at the age of 94.
She was born on March 13, 1924, in Rockford, IL, daughter of the late Berger and Dolores Swenson.
Lucille went to school in New Milford, IL, and spent her senior year at East High School in Rockford, where she was a member of the school's first graduating class. After graduation, she worked in the research department at National Lock Co. She loved dancing and met her (now late) husband Wayne Canode (U.S. Air Corps) at a local dance; they married in New Milford on August 29, 1942. She later worked at the Belvidere Water Department as well and enjoyed traveling both domestically and abroad.
She was an incredibly loyal mother and grandmother and will be remembered for her devotion, wit and deadpan humor. She is survived by her son, Rick (Connie) Canode, and daughter, Debra (Jerry) Stacionis; two grandchildren, Stevie (Josiah) Baldivino Stacionis and Sarah (Chris) Ferren-Cirino; and two great-grandchildren, Foxen Baldivino and Quinton Ferren-Cirino.
Services will be held at 11:00am February 20 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetary in Dixon, CA. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019