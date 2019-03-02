Home

Marian R. Hartmann 1925—2019
Loving Mother and Grandmother
Age 93, of Couderay, WI, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Osseo, MN.
Preceded in death by loving husband of 67 years, Victor; son, Michael; parents, Millard and Dorothy McEntee; 3 siblings.
Marian was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin and being on the lake.
Marian is survived by her children, Kathleen (Thomas) Morgan, Christine (Larry) Woelflin, John (Brigid); grandchildren, Jessica (Josh), Theresa (Joe), Sara (Jon), Derek, Jeffrey, Bradley, Heidi; great-grandchildren, Hans, Silas, Griffin, Birch, August; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends whom will miss her dearly.
Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, April 27th 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at St. Francis Solanus Mission 13885 Mission Rd, Stone Lake, WI. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Francis Solanus Mission. Kapala-Glodek-Malone 763-535-4112
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019
