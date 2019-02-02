|
|
Martha Pulido Logemann 1950—2019
Martha Pulido Logemann, 69, passed away from cancer Friday, January 25, 2019. A beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, advocate and feminist, she was born January 22, 1950 in Zacapu, Michoacan, Mexico to Esperanza (Sanchez) and Juan Pulido, before moving with her family to Rockford at age six. She graduated from Auburn High School, class of 1969, and attended the University of the Americas in Puebla, Mexico. Raised with a heart for justice and an uncompromising will to seek it, Martha began a long career of public activism in 1972 as a volunteer for the McGovern presidential campaign. Her passion for public service and activism spanned both her private and professional career as she served in various roles for the YWCA, Rosecrance, Congressman John Cox, Stepping Stones, Winnebago County Democratic Party, Coalition for Choice, Women Electing Women, League of Women Voters, Northern Illinois Women's Center, South West Ideas for Today and Tomorrow, Northwest Illinois Area Agency on Aging, member of the Unitarian Universalist Church, and served as Rockford Township Trustee.
Family life began with her marriage to Clark and the arrival of her sons Eli and Andy. She worked to bring love into her home and to her family with the same energy she brought to all things. A great cook and baker, and devoted caretaker to her aging mother, she loved to take a breath and relax, once a year, with her siblings, nieces and nephews at the annual Thanksgiving reunion. Always vibrant, always full with spirit and vigor – if she was in a room you knew it. She was loved and she will be missed.
Survived by her mother, Esperanza Pulido; mother-in-law, Jean Logemann; husband, Clark; sons, Eli and Andrew; brothers, Juan (Yolanda) Pulido and Gilbert (Janet) Pulido; sister, Donna (Kent) Jones; brother-in-law, William (Anne) Logemann; sisters-in-law, Lynne (Kerry) George, Elaine Enriquez, and Mary Kay Logemann; nieces and nephews, Valeria Pulido, Monica Pulido, Juan Pablo Pulido, Sam Jones, Kayla Jones, Allison Pulido, Andrea Pulido, Jeremiah Logemann, Christopher (Marni) George, Jessica (Jaime) Zabel, Jonathan (Sarah) Logemann and Teresa Logemann. Predeceased by her father, Juan Pulido and brother-in-law, Carl Logemann.
Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Unitarian Universalist Church, 4848 Turner St, Rockford, IL 61107. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Martha's name to Planned Parenthood, South West Ideas For Today and Tomorrow, 1005 S Main St, Rockford, IL 61101 or Unitarian Universalist Church. Cremation rites accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2019