Maureen McNames 1943—2019
Maureen Quinlan McNames 75, of Rockford died on February 1, 2019. Born February 8, 1942 in New Hyde, NY; daughter of Maurice and Doreen (Whiteside) Quinlan. Maureen obtained her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. United in Marriage to Stewart McNames on December 19, 1964. She was a teacher at heart throughout her life, whether it was in the classroom as a substitute teacher or teaching dog obedience and hunting dog classes. Maureen's passion was in breeding, training and raising Labrador Retrievers. She co-owned Lazy M Labs with her husband Stu, and her daughter Tracy. Together they started the Rock River Retrievers, in addition to being members at the Madison Retriever Club. Maureen was a life time member of Forest City Dog Training Club and was an avid competitor in the AKC Obedience and Hunt Test Programs throughout her life. Maureen and her husband professionally trained hunting dogs, traveling and competing throughout the Midwest and South. She is survived by her husband, Stu; children, Tracy (Jerry) Harper of Mindoro, WI, Dan McNames of Poplar Grove; granddaughter, Brynlee McNames; sister, Carol (Ted) Sauer of MA; and chocolate lab, Wager. Preceded in death by her parents. Memorial visitation on Saturday, February 9th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Northwest Site, 4881 Kilburn Ave., Rockford. Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Frank Ciprys will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Maureen's memory may be made to Canine Companions of Independence, www.cci.org/donate/ Grace Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2019