Merle "Ole" G. Oleson 1931—2019
Merle "Ole" G. Oleson, 87, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in his home. Born December 14, 1931, in Madison, Minnesota, the son of Gilbert and Sylvia Anne (Jordal) Oleson, Sr. Veteran of the Korean conflict, serving in the U.S. Army. Married Iva M. (Beck) Denton on December 22, 1974, in Loves Park. Member of the Teamsters Local 325 for many years. Member of Firstborn Ministries. Survivors include his sons, Steven (J.T.) Oleson, Howard Oleson, Barry (Cindy) Oleson and Christopher (Kelly) Oleson; daughters, Anne (Ralph) Holzapfel and Debra (Pat) Featherston; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his wife; son, Rick Denton; granddaughter, Erika Bell; and 7 brothers and sisters.
Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, in Firstborn Ministries, 8213 North Alpine, Road, Loves Park. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019