Michael J. O'Brien 1937—2019
Michael O'Brien, 81, of Rockford, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was born in Illinois, the son of George and Virginia O'Brien. Mike married the love of his life, Jeanne, 55 years ago and had five children. After working 32 years for Atwood, Mike enjoyed a long retirement. He liked to travel, but he really took pleasure in the simple things like spending time with his family, reading the newspaper and sitting outside. He cherished his family and particularly loved being able to watch his grandkids as they participated in various activities. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend, and he will be dearly missed.
Survived by his loving wife, Jeanne; children, Colleen Smith, Lisa (Dan) Seger, Kevin (Jennifer) O'Brien, Daniel (Shelly) O'Brien and Erin O'Brien; grandchildren, Kim and Jack, Cameron, Carson and Conor, Aidan and Colin; brothers, Emmett (Elizabeth) O'Brien and Mark (Laura) O'Brien; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann (Russell) Grady, Julie (Stephen) Jones and Sharon O'Brien; a niece and six nephews. Predeceased by his parents and brother, Robert O'Brien.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave, Loves Park, IL 61111. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, Il 61108 and again Friday at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arc of Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties, 2820 McFarland Rd, Rockford, IL 61107. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2019