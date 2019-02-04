|
|
Pamela Sue Perez (Klinefelter) 1967—2019
Pamela Sue Perez (Klinefelter), age 51, of Rockford passed away Tuesday January 29, 2019. Born in Belvidere, IL on September 9, 1967 to Harold E. Klinefelter & Rita A. Fessenden. Beloved mother, daughter, sister and dear friend; she will remain in our hearts forever.
She is survived by her son, Tory Hollingsworth; father, Harold (Roxane) Klinefelter; mother, Rita A. Fassenden; siblings, Angie (Ron) Cushman, Harold T. Klinefelter and Andrew J. Klinefelter; as well as numerous nieces & nephews, aunts & uncles and cousins. She is predeceased by her children, Clayton Thomas Hollingsworth & Kayla Marie Hollingsworth; and brother, Johnny Klinefelter.
Celebration of Life Memorial held Thursday February 7, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Ave., with visitation from 4:00 pm until the time of services at 6:00 pm. Cremation rites accorded. Memorials to the family. www.rockfordfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2019