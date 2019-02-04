Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christenson Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
925 3rd Ave
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 965-1600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Christenson Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
925 3rd Ave
Rockford, IL 61104
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Christenson Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
925 3rd Ave
Rockford, IL 61104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Sue (Klinefelter) Perez


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pamela Sue (Klinefelter) Perez Obituary
Pamela Sue Perez (Klinefelter) 1967—2019
Pamela Sue Perez (Klinefelter), age 51, of Rockford passed away Tuesday January 29, 2019. Born in Belvidere, IL on September 9, 1967 to Harold E. Klinefelter & Rita A. Fessenden. Beloved mother, daughter, sister and dear friend; she will remain in our hearts forever.
She is survived by her son, Tory Hollingsworth; father, Harold (Roxane) Klinefelter; mother, Rita A. Fassenden; siblings, Angie (Ron) Cushman, Harold T. Klinefelter and Andrew J. Klinefelter; as well as numerous nieces & nephews, aunts & uncles and cousins. She is predeceased by her children, Clayton Thomas Hollingsworth & Kayla Marie Hollingsworth; and brother, Johnny Klinefelter.
Celebration of Life Memorial held Thursday February 7, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Ave., with visitation from 4:00 pm until the time of services at 6:00 pm. Cremation rites accorded. Memorials to the family. www.rockfordfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries