|
|
Paul F. Johnson 1934—2019
Paul "Red" F. Johnson, 84, of Rockford, passed away in his home February 1, 2019. Born July 3, 1934 in Rockford, son of Fredrick and Martha (Swanson) Johnson. He married the love of his life, Lorraine Copas on July 20, 1959 in Rockford.
Having served in Korea, Paul was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was also the former owner and proprietor of Red's Transmission where he served the community for 55 years.
Paul enjoyed spending time at his cottage in St. Germain, WI or as he called it, "God's Country." He also enjoyed fishing, snowmobiles, drag racing (anything to do with high speed vehicles) and most importantly, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter, "Peanut."
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Lorraine Johnson; his children, Paula (Dave) Sherman and Curtis (Heide) Johnson; grandchildren, Danielle, Sara and Nicholas; great-granddaughter, Olivia; sister, Gloria Dixon; nephew, Jerry (Carol) Bowen and extended family, Mike Branum and numerous friends, too many to mention. .
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Paul's family would like express their deepest gratitude and thanks to the nurses at the S.A.H. Heart Hospital.
Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd, Rockford. Visitation 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2019