R. Christopher "Chris" Peters 1963—2019
R. Christopher "Chris" Peters, 55, Aurora, formerly of Rockford, passed away unexpectedly on February 5, 2019. He was born February 18, 1963, in Rockford, the son of Richard and Joan (Enenas) Peters. Chris was a graduate of the former George Williams College in Downers Grove. He was employed as a bus driver for First Student and most recently as a truck driver for Cardinal Logistics. Chris was an avid sports fan especially the Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks. He also enjoyed NASCAR racing especially his favorite driver Jimmy Johnson. Chris was active in the Boy Scouts for many years attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a regular donor to the blood bank and an organ and tissue donor giving the gift of life for others.
Survived by his sisters, Debbie (Tom) Brunick of Naperville and Becky (Ron) Juhlin of Machesney Park; his nieces and nephews, Brian Peters Brunick, Megan Peters Brunick, Paul and Seth (Katie) Aumock, Abby (Nick Leonard) and Luke Juhlin; special great nieces and great nephews, Samuel, Maximus, Madalynn, Zoey, and Wyatt; several cousins, aunts, and uncles; and his beloved cat, Indy. Predeceased by his parents. Chris' family would like to give special thanks to Georgeann Bell for her generosity and his special friend, Mary Lostarakos.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M., on Monday, February 11, 2019, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Av Rockford. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. until 10:15 A.M. on Monday at the church. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Because Chris was an avid blood giver to Heartland Blood Bank, please consider, in lieu of flowers,donating a pint of blood in Chris' name at your local blood bank or make a monetary donation instead. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, 61108. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019