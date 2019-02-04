|
|
R. Royce Garrett 1935—2019
R. Royce Garrett, 84, of Rockford, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born January 5, 1935 in Sisseton, SD; son of Benjamin T. and Nora A. (Kolstad) Garrett. He married Joan M. Eifer on July 14, 1956 in Cherry Valley, IL.
A graduate of East High School, Royce served his country in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician. He was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church and retired from Abar Ipsen after 38 years of employment.
An avid Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan, he enjoyed gardening, traveling with Joan and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Joan Garrett; children, Greg (Mary) Garrett and Gina (Kevin) Wiegmann; grandchildren, Drs. Kayla and Kevin Renner, Dr. Adam Wiegmann, Megan and Zachary Garrett; great-grandchildren, Carson and Morgan Renner and Sora Garrett; sisters, Norma Peterson and Marian Strand; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank Garrett; sister-in-law, Noreen Garrett and brothers-in-law, Hugo "Pete" Peterson and Gerald Strand.
Funeral Mass, 11 a.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Drive, Rockford. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Burial in Cherry Valley Cemetery, Cherry Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or . Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2019