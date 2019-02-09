|
Randall " Randy" B. Spring 1967—2019
Randall "Randy" B. Spring, 51, of Lindenwood, IL, passed away on February 6, 2019. Born March 7, 1967, in Rockford, the son of Andrew and Marlene (Richardson) Spring. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. Randy was a professional truck driver with over 3 million violation-free miles most recently for Mechanical. He was a Ford Truck enthusiast and enjoyed building model cars and the outdoors. Survived by his son, Tyler Spring; mother, Marlene Spring; and brothers, Mark Spring of Jacksonville, FL and Bryan (Sherry) Spring of Byron, IL; special friend and mother of son Tyler, Renea Masear; and sons; Blake and Branson Spring both of Rockford. Predeceased by his father, Andrew "Jerry" Spring; and sister-in-law, Dorothy "Dottie" Spring.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. An additional celebration of life will be held on March 9, 2019 at a location to be determined. Memorials may be made for a trust to be established for Tyler Spring. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019