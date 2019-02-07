|
|
Ray Olomon 1930—2019
Ray E. Olomon, 88, of Rockford, IL died at 7:50 a.m., Sunday, February 3, 2019 at St Anne's Center after a brief illness.
Memorial ceremonies will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton, IL with Pastor Lisa Abb, pastor of First Congregational Church of Roscoe, IL officiating. Burial will be in Roscoe Township Cemetery. Cremation rites to be accorded. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of ceremonies on Tuesday.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019