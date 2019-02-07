Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
767 N Blackhawk Blvd
Rockton, IL 61072
(815) 624-1155
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Olomon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Olomon


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ray Olomon Obituary
Ray Olomon 1930—2019
Ray E. Olomon, 88, of Rockford, IL died at 7:50 a.m., Sunday, February 3, 2019 at St Anne's Center after a brief illness.
Memorial ceremonies will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton, IL with Pastor Lisa Abb, pastor of First Congregational Church of Roscoe, IL officiating. Burial will be in Roscoe Township Cemetery. Cremation rites to be accorded. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of ceremonies on Tuesday.
To read complete obituary or leave online condolences, please visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.