Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
3004 11th Street
Rockford, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
3004 11th Street
Rockford, IL
Remigiusz Tomasz Tybel


1956 - 2019
Remigiusz Tomasz Tybel Obituary
Remigiusz Tomasz Tybel 1956—2019
ROCKFORD – Remigiusz Tomasz Tybel, age 62, of Rockford passed away Saturday February 2, 2019. Born in Poland on April 28, 1956 to Frenciszek & Jenina Tybel (Bulinska).
He is survived by mother, Jenina Tybel; and cousin, Fr. Marcin Janusz Bulinski. He is predeceased by his aunt & uncle, Tomasz & Lottie Tybel; and father, Frenciszek Tybel.
Mass of Christian Burial held Friday February 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Edward Catholic Church, 3004 11th Street, Rockford, with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Winnebago. Memorials to the family. Christenson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.rockfordfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019
