Richard D. LeClere 1935—2019
Richard D. LeClere, 83, of Belvidere, IL passed away February 2, 2019. Born July 19, 1935 in IA, the son of Burton F. LeClere and Ruth L. (Rogers) LeClere Owens. Richard married Elsie L. Moyer on March 12, 1955.Richard grew up on a farm in Iowa and worked several jobs as a young man before moving to Illinois in the early 50's. He worked as a plumber most of his life, starting in 1955 for Kollak Plumbing and for Smith Plumbing. Finally, Richard started LeClere Plumbing in 1970 and owned and operated Wash Tub Laundromat in Belvidere. He enjoyed traveling, collecting farm toys, toy banks and quarters.
Richard is survived by his wife Elsie; son, Jeff (Linda) LeClere; grandson, Justin (Brianna) LeClere; great-grandchild Ava; sisters, Maxine (John) Wendell, Margaret (John Larson) Schultz; half- sisters, Shelley, Julie; half- brother, Burton; step-siblings Sanford (Lola), Sandra (Gilbert), Rhonda; sister-in-law, Betty Wexter, Irma Moyer, Donna (Renfer) Moyer Schwartz; brother-in-law, Rayferd (Jane) Moyer as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Cheryl (Lyle) Permann; half-brothers, Harlan LeClere and Wendell Wexter.
Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut, Belvidere, Il . Cremation rites to follow. Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family to establish a memorial or to the Ida Public Library in Belvidere. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
