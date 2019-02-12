|
|
Robert A. Nordvall 1944—2019
Robert "Bob" A. Nordvall, 74, of Poplar Grove passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in his home, after years fighting a severe illness. Born August 27, 1944, in Rockford, the son of Harry and Eleanor (Peterson) Nordvall. Drafted veteran of the U.S. Army and honorably discharged. Riding and building Harley Davidson motorcycles was his passion his whole life. Bob rode his Harley to the Sturgis Rally for 26 consecutive years. Always rode, never trailered. Bad health finally stopped this yearly trek. There were many fun years to Sturgis with lots of fun and some crazy riding companions, but the very best years were riding to Sturgis with his son and daughter, Jason and Gail. Bob is survived by his children, daughter, Gail Nordvall; son, Jason Nordvall; grandson, Treyson Ketcham; sister, Ruth Ann Felse; several nephews; one niece; and special friends, Mary Haverly and Jessica Guinn. Predeceased by his parents; nephew, Jeff Perry; and niece, Teresa Warren. Special thanks to hospice nurses, Lisa Daugherty and Teresa White; to my pal Pete Paluzzi, whose help I'm truly grateful; and to my longtime friend Becky Blazier, who stayed with me to the end.
Service at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 16, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 11 a.m. to service time. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Noah's Ark, German Shepherd Dog Rescue or Siberian Husky Rescue. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2019