Russell Scott Stauffer II 1958—2019
ROCKFORD - Russell Scott Stauffer II, age 60 of Rockford, IL, was killed in a car accident on February 4, 2019. He was born on September 2, 1958 in Nurnberg, Germany to Russell Merle Stauffer and Joan Bonnell Clark. He lived most of his life in northern Illinois. He graduated high school from Keith Country Day School in 1976. He served in the US Air Force from 1985 to 1995 and was honorably discharged. He received a Bachelors Degree in Information Management Systems from Park University in 1995. He also earned his Software Developer Certification from the Tech Academy in Portland, OR in 2017. He worked as a shipping specialist for the past 20 years at several Rockford manufacturing plants, most recently at Owens Corning in Rockford.
Russ was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He had an extremely witty sense of humor, and had everyone laughing frequently. He loved music of almost all kinds, and he loved animals, especially cats. Twice he adopted cats that otherwise may have been euthanized. He was an avid Bears fan. He read voraciously, preferring science fiction and fantasy. He was also involved in several on-line video games that focused on military strategy. He was a very honest and caring person, always trying to help when he was needed.
Russ leaves behind his mother, Joan Clark (Kissimmee, FL), sisters Sherrill Hooke (Portland, OR), Marion Momaly (Rockford, IL), Peggy Fisher (Clinton, IA) and Julie Moore (Irvine, CA); nephew Alex Santos (Portland, OR), and nieces Melissa Santos-Kabakuru (Seattle, WA), Stevie Momaly (Champaign, IL), Megan Fisher (Milan, IL) and Kenzie Moore (Irvine, CA). He was preceded in death by his father, R. Merle Stauffer, and by his stepfather, Peter J. Surrey.
His family will host a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9th at Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Ave., Rockford, Illinois with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Rockford.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019