Ruth M. Barclay 1921—2019
Ruth M. Barclay, 97, of Rockford passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019, in River Bluff Nursing Home. Born October 19, 1921, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of Joseph and Marie (Williams) Hoyle. Married Samuel H. Barclay on March 8, 1943, in Baltimore. Very active member of Bethany Presbyterian Church since 1957. Survivors include her children, Ruth Chandler, Cheryl (Dave) Eickman and Alan (Iris) Barclay; grandchildren, Mike (Robin) Chandler, Joni (Ernie) Bailey, Nikki Eickman, Rennee (Pat Reese) Eickman, Laurie (Rick) Curtis and Trudie (John) Davis; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Barber; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; first husband, Donald Specht; second husband, Samuel Barclay; son, Robert Barclay; and son-in-law, Glen Chandler.
Service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, in Bethany Church, 5403 North 2nd Street, Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2019