Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Fabian Church
Sandra A. Jankowski (nee Sroka). Beloved mother of Kathleen (Matthew) Russell, William and James Jankowski; loving grandmother of Julian, Henry and Kendra; cherished daughter of Henry and the late Barbara Sroka; dear sister of Ken (Theresa), John (Dianne) and the late Michael Sroka; fond aunt of Brandon, Jacob, Kaitlyn and Jarrett Sroka; special niece, devoted cousin and friend to many. Memorial Mass at St. Fabian Church Saturday February 9, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. Interment Private. Funeral arrangements by Lawn Funeral Home 708-636-2320
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2019
