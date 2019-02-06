|
|
Scott Hildebrand 1956—2019
Scott Arthur Hildebrand, 62, of Rockford, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at his home. He was born in Rockford, Illinois. Scott was an iron worker at Iron Workers Local 498.
Survivors include his mother, Thelma; brother, Steve; sister, Stacy Metras; aunt, Betty Lundin; many special cousins and friends. Predeceased by his father, Arthur.
Cremation rites accorded. At Scott's request, there will be no services. Quest Cremation Services of Loves Park is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019