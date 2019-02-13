Home

Collins & Stone Funeral Home
128 S Fifth Street
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 965-1515
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Christian Faith Community Church
3312 Harrison Ave
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Christian Faith Community Church
3312 Harrison Ave
Shauna Hill Obituary
Shauna Hill 1979—2019
Shauna B. (The Boat) Hill
Born May 22, 1970 in Chicago, IL to Sallie M. Prince & Carl A. Johnson departed her earthly life on Friday, February 8, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories, fiance Charles Walker, mother Sallie, her children, Emanuel (Shauntel) Prince of Oak Park, IL, Maurice (Lisha) Prince, Temekia Hill, Larry Hill of Phoenix, AZ, Cortez Hill, Anthony Hill, Zachary Hill, Angel Hill, and Shayla Hill; Siblings, Michelle Saucedo, Kendrick (Tammy) Prince, Cedric King, Carl (Stacey) Brock, Latonya Sanders, and Willie Mae Bonner.
Services will be held 1pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Christian Faith Community Church 3312 Harrison Ave with visitation at 11am. Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S. Fifth Street.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019
