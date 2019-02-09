Home

Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 964-6332
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
View Map
Thomas Castree Obituary
Thomas Castree 1940—2019
Thomas Castree, 78, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was born on December 27, 1940. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday February 12, 2019 in Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home with Fr. William Wentink officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday morning in the Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until service time. Burial at a later date. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019
