Thomas Castree 1940—2019
Thomas Castree, 78, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was born on December 27, 1940. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday February 12, 2019 in Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home with Fr. William Wentink officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday morning in the Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until service time. Burial at a later date. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. For full obituary, please visit: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019