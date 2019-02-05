|
Thomas H. Wood 1936—2019
Thomas H. Wood was born October,5th 1936 to Cecil B. and Mabel M. (Nicholson) Wood.
He died February 3rd, 2019
Tom lived his entire life in Rockford area. He attended Rockford public schools graduating from Rockford West High School before attending the Chicago Technical Institute and graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduating he began working with his father at Cecil B. Wood Electrical Contracting Inc. Tom was a member of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and proudly served on the Code Committee for many years. He received numerous awards from them including a Lifetime Achievement Award. Tom was a member of the Third Presbyterian Church. After retiring, he continued his yearly trek to the Indy 500 time trails and races. Tom enjoyed cooking (including canning tomatoes), reading mysteries, thrillers, and espionage, and staying in contact with longtime friends. From childhood he loved horses and horseback riding. As an adult, he has his favorite cowboy boots and his white cowboy hat which he always wore while mowing his yard. On march 8 1974 he married his life of his life Laveda "Sam". Tom is survived by his wife. Tom and "Sam", his son Thomas H. Wood II (Joanne), William B. Wood (Laurie) and Todd R. Wood (Jan ); his daughter Vickie (Jim) Manthei and Jackqueline Roy; his sister Carol (Bruce) Bennett; his aunt Maxine Heller; sister in law Bonnie (James Talley), 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; and several cousins. He was loved by family and friends and best friend Phillis and Richard Banrood, Juddy and Jim Buchanan will be greatly missed. Tom was predeceased by his parents, his younger brother Donald N. (Don) Wood, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Special thanks to caregivers, Tia and Marta.
Service will be held at the Sundberg Funeral Home, 215 N. Sixth Street, Rockford, Illinois 61107, February 8th at 10:00 am.
