|
|
Tonia Crowley 1969—2019
Tonia Lavet " Cupcake" Crowley, of Mankato, Minnesota formerly of Rockford departed this earthly life January , 2019. She was born April 17, 1969 in Rockford the daughter of Willie Sr. and Jeanette Walker. Tonia lived in Minnesota over 20 years after leaving Rockford. She married Jason Crowley February 14, 1991 in Rockford of this union three children were born. She was employed many years in Nursing at Apple Valley Health Care Center. Tonia attended Deliverance Crusader Church and House of Refuge while in Rockford. She graduated from Auburn High School class of 1987.
Tonia leaves to cherish many fun loving memoires, her husband Jason; daughter, Jakayla Crowley; two sons, Jason and Jordan Crowley; four grandchildren; Eliana, Kailani, Zachariah and Jayden; mother, Jeanette; sister, Yolanda Walker; two brothers, Willie II., and Anthony Walker; a host of-other relatives and friends including godparents, Marilyn McNeely-Williams and Ollie Jones; and god brothers, John Browning, Fondell Walker and John Piper. She was predeceased by her father, Willie Walker Sr., and grandparents, Arthur Sr. and Eva Ford and Finus Sr. and Larceluia Walker.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday February 16, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2919 19th Street. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019