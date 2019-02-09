|
Valerie Dixon 1956—2019
Valerie Elaine Dixon of Rockford departed this earthly life February 4, 2019. She was born November 2, 1956 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Oscar Lee and Roberta Simon. Valerie lived most of her life in Rockford coming from Chicago. She was a member of The Next Level Church formerly serving on the Usher Board. Valerie attended East High School later to receive her G.ED. and attended Rock Valley College.
Valerie leaves to cherish many loving memories, son, Antonio Lee; two daughters, Katrena Dixon and Shalonda (Robert) Davis; 19 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; three brothers, Lawrence (Charlene) , Larry and Michael Lee; four sisters, Darlene Simpson, Tammy (Robert) Dubois, Eleisa and Beverly Lee; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by parents.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019