Vern W. Sympson 1930—2019
Vern W. Sympson, 88, lifelong resident of Rockford, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 3, 2019, in his home. Born December 12, 1930, the son of Wray and Ethel (Clint) Sympson. After graduating from high school, Vern joined the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Germany as a radio operator from 1948 – 1952. Vern attended the American Television Institute of Technology in Chicago and started his television repair business, Century TV Service, which he owned for 30 years. Vern married Janet Cox on October 15, 1955 in Rockford. Vern was an avid water and snow skier. He passed his love of the outdoors onto many members of his family and taught many of them how to ski. Vern was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Vern and Jan were charter members of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Survived by his wife, Jan; children, Kathryn (Jeffrey) Carr of Rockford, Jay Sympson of Chicago, Carol (Ken) Custy of Denver and Jeffrey (Karen) Sympson of Rockford; grandchildren, Jordan and Lauren Carr, Haley (Cody) Frautschy, Brandon and Sean Custy, Kailin (Andrew) Isaacson and Kirsten and Austin Sympson; great-grandchildren, Gunnar and Ava Jane and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, daughter, Jane and sister, Barbara.
Funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel and will continue at church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Vern's memory, be made to the Holy Family Church Building Fund or The at donations.diabetes.org. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019