Virginia King 1930—2019
Virginia L. King 88, of Rockford departed her life February 06, 2019 at her home in Rockford, IL with her loving family by her side. Born the daughter of Fred & Mamie Robins on June 24, 1930 in New Albany, MS.
Virginia leaves to cherish her memory 5 daughters, 1 son, 20 grandchildren, 45 great-grand children, 18 great-great grandchildren and 2 sisters.
Services will be held 11am February 16th, 2019 at
St. Paul Church of God In Christ 1001 Bishop Washington Ave with visitation at 9am. Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone 128 S Fifth Street.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019