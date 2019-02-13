Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Church of God In Christ
1001 Bishop Washington Ave
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Church of God In Christ
1001 Bishop Washington Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia King


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia King Obituary
Virginia King 1930—2019
Virginia L. King 88, of Rockford departed her life February 06, 2019 at her home in Rockford, IL with her loving family by her side. Born the daughter of Fred & Mamie Robins on June 24, 1930 in New Albany, MS.
Virginia leaves to cherish her memory 5 daughters, 1 son, 20 grandchildren, 45 great-grand children, 18 great-great grandchildren and 2 sisters.
Services will be held 11am February 16th, 2019 at
St. Paul Church of God In Christ 1001 Bishop Washington Ave with visitation at 9am. Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone 128 S Fifth Street.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.