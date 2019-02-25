|
|
Vivian Dorn 1927—2019
Vivian Hazel Dorn, 91, of Rochelle, passed away Sat. Feb. 23, 2019 at the Franklin Grove Living and Rehab Center. Vivian was born Oct. 7, 1927 in Rockford, IL the daughter of Frank and Hazel (Zimmer) Vincer. She was a graduate of Rockford East High School. Vivian married Burton W. Dorn, Feb. 17, 1946 in Rockford IL. Vivian proudly spent her years as a farmer, housewife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had many hobbies, most importantly she enjoyed gardening and planting flowers. Vivian is preceded in death by her husband: Burton, Dec. 16, 2005; brother: Robert Vincer; sisters: Helen Secoy and Pearl Vincer.
Vivian is survived by son: Foster (Karen) Dorn of West Brooklyn, IL; daughter: Pearl Miller of Davis Junction, IL; grandchildren: Melissa (Scott) Cleary of West Brooklyn, Darin (Johnnice) Dorn of Ashton and Dawn (Chad) Palmer of Rockford; great grandchildren: Trey Miller, Kane Wagner, Ellah, Audree, and Luke Dorn, Karsyn and Tyson Palmer; special friends: Ted and Vonnie Wilkinson of Rochelle.
Visitation will be held Wed. Feb. 27, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home in Rochelle. Funeral service will be held Thur. Feb 28, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 16060 E. Lindenwood, IL, at 10:00 AM, with Rev. Dr. Matthew Rosebrock officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Memorial Garden in Rochelle. Memorials can be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lindenwood. Online guest book at www.ungerhorner.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019